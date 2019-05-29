Betty Takacs (nee Bart)



TOGETHER AGAIN



Betty Takacs (nee Bart), age 90, of Hudson, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of the late Frank J. Takacs; loving mother of Valerie Takacs and Vicki (The Late James) Fleeman; dear grandmother of Adam, Cory, Justin and Benjamin; dear sister of Mildred Stein.



Betty devoted her entire life to her family, and the family rejoices that she is with her partner in life and love for all eternity. Betty's family wishes to offer their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Western Reserve Hospital and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their kind and compassionate care of both Betty and her family during her illness.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. John Paul II Vocation Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, OH 44236. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Hudson, Ohio where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the Mass begins. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Hudson, Ohio.