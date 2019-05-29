Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Hudson, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Hudson, OH
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Takacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Takacs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Takacs Obituary
Betty Takacs (nee Bart)

TOGETHER AGAIN

Betty Takacs (nee Bart), age 90, of Hudson, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of the late Frank J. Takacs; loving mother of Valerie Takacs and Vicki (The Late James) Fleeman; dear grandmother of Adam, Cory, Justin and Benjamin; dear sister of Mildred Stein.

Betty devoted her entire life to her family, and the family rejoices that she is with her partner in life and love for all eternity. Betty's family wishes to offer their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Western Reserve Hospital and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their kind and compassionate care of both Betty and her family during her illness.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. John Paul II Vocation Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, OH 44236. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Hudson, Ohio where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the Mass begins. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Hudson, Ohio. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now