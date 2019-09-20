Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
More Obituaries for Betty Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty W. Green


1928 - 2019
Betty W. Green Obituary
Betty W. Green Betty W. Green, age 91, of Kent, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The Gables at KentRidge. Betty was born January 22, 1928 in Kent, to Thomas and Alma (Babb) Godfrey. Betty was a member of the First Freedom Baptist Church and a member of the VFW Auxiliary #1055. She worked at Kent State University for over 30 years. Betty enjoyed ceramics, clogging and square dancing, traveling and euchre playing. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who loved her sense of humor.. She is survived by sons, Thomas S. (Elizabeth A.) Green, Mark W. (Joanne) Green and Richard J. (Della) Green; daughter, Jane S. (Keith) Moore; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George S. Green; parents, Thomas and Alma (Babb) Godfrey; and brother, Richard W. Godfrey. The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Light Hospice for their warm and loving care. Calling hours will be held 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ohio Valley Affiliate, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227 or c/o Alzheimer's Research, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236, http://www.alz.org/akroncantonyoungs town/. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
