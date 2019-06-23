Betty Zeiger (Wolcott)



Betty R. Zeiger (nee Wolcott), 100, went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; beloved parents, Francis and Florence Wolcott; and two wonderful brothers, Bryan and Frank.



Betty was the dear mother of John Zeiger (Cheryl), Tom Zeiger (Sharon) and Susan Ruple (George). She cherished her six grandchildren and was blessed with five great-grandchildren. She was a gracious and caring friend to many.



Betty's life's work centered around food. Throughout her career, she was a dietician for General Electric, co-owner of the Welshfield Inn and a Home Economics teacher in the Tallmadge City Schools. She loved to sew, travel and take pictures to assemble in albums for all to enjoy. Deteriorating eyesight robbed her of her ability to participate in these pastimes. During her last ten years, she faced total blindness with acceptance and courage.



A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m.. For those who wish to honor her life with a gift, the family suggests The Ohio Library for the Blind, 17121 Lake Shore Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44110 or Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road #270, Valley View, OH 44125. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary