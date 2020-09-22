Bettye L. Brightwell-Gibson was born on October 18, 1938, in Ghent, Kentucky. She was the eldest child of Curtis Melvin and Anna Josephine "Belle" Brightwell. Bettye accepted Christ and was baptized at Ghent Second Baptist Church. She attended school and completed her education in Ghent, Kentucky. She relocated to Akron, Ohio in the mid-fifties. She joined the Providence Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. J.W. Wheeler and was a faithful member. She served on the Mother's Board, was a member of the Jubilee Choir, mass choir, and she participated in many other ministries and committees of Providence. Bettye was known all over town for being a dynamic mistress of ceremony on many occasions. She was also a dedicated member of the Akron Community Choir. She was employed by the Nelson family and Cell O' Core Company for over 40 years. Bettye was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Curtis and Anna Brightwell; son, Lawrence; sisters, Wanda and Margaret Brightwell; brother, Melvin Curtis Brightwell "Tommy"; and granddaughter Shirley Renee Easter. She went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, sons, Clarence D. Gibson and dedicated son and devoted caregiver, James E. (Pam) Gibson; daughters, Dawn R. (Luther) Easter and Tiye A. Brightwell; brothers, Rev. Gregory (Rev. Margie) Brightwell, Robert (Monica) Brightwell and Patrick Gard; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of other relatives, the Nelson family, siblings (she was their second mother), her church family and many friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Vincent E. Peterson Eulogizing. Glendale Cemetery, Interment. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1171 Johnland Ave., Akron, Ohio 44305. Mask will be required to attend services.