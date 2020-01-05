|
Beulah E. Burgos passed away Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 101. Born in Springfield, IL she moved to Akron, as a child, with her parents, William and Jessie Gowdy. In her adult years she worked as an audit clerk for Sears while raising her daughter. As a retiree Beulah devoted herself to knitting baby blankets for charity and reading as many mysteries as she could find. She was much loved and will be terribly missed by her daughter, Patricia; son-in-law, Bruce; grandson, Michael, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held in April 2020 when Beulah would have celebrated her 102nd birthday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020