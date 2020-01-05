Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Beulah E. Burgos

Beulah E. Burgos Obituary
Beulah E. Burgos passed away Dec. 30, 2019 at the age of 101. Born in Springfield, IL she moved to Akron, as a child, with her parents, William and Jessie Gowdy. In her adult years she worked as an audit clerk for Sears while raising her daughter. As a retiree Beulah devoted herself to knitting baby blankets for charity and reading as many mysteries as she could find. She was much loved and will be terribly missed by her daughter, Patricia; son-in-law, Bruce; grandson, Michael, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held in April 2020 when Beulah would have celebrated her 102nd birthday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
