Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Hunsicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah F. Hunsicker

Send Flowers
Beulah F. Hunsicker Obituary
Beulah "Boots" F. Hunsicker (Dickerhoff) Beulah "Boots" F. Hunsicker (Dickerhoff), 89, passed away January 10, 2019. Boots was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a long time resident of Akron, Ohio. At the request of Boots cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life/ Family and Friends Reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. on SATURDAY, August 31, 2019 in the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel, 2420 Oakwood Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Pastor Paul Wides will officiate. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment of ashes will be held at Oakwood Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.