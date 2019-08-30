|
|
|
Beulah "Boots" F. Hunsicker (Dickerhoff) Beulah "Boots" F. Hunsicker (Dickerhoff), 89, passed away January 10, 2019. Boots was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a long time resident of Akron, Ohio. At the request of Boots cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life/ Family and Friends Reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. on SATURDAY, August 31, 2019 in the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel, 2420 Oakwood Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Pastor Paul Wides will officiate. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment of ashes will be held at Oakwood Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019