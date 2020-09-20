1/1
Beulah M. Midcap
1930 - 2020
Beulah M. Midcap, 90, went home to be with her Lord on September 15, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1930 in Barberton, Ohio to the late William and Reatha Harden. Beulah was a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple where she was a Sunday School Teacher, youth group leader, and was also active in the nursing home ministry. She most recently was a member of Faith Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and grandson, Bryan Midcap. She is survived by her children, Larry (Marlene), James (Patricia), Randy (Valerie), and Tom (Sandy); 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. The family will greet friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320. Pastor Jim Dombroski officiating. If desired, donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1259 Aberth Drive, Akron, Ohio 44320 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E., Uniontown, Ohio 44685, in memory of Beulah. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Beulah's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
