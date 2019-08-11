Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Carroll


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly A. Carroll Obituary
Beverly A. Carroll In Loving Memory Beverly A. Carroll passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1933 in Akron, Ohio, where she lived for all her life. She worked for over 40 years at Ohio Edison. Beverly will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Survivors include her son, Kevin Carroll and his wife, Terri; grandchildren, Jessica Poggi (Scott) and Corey Carroll (Rene Dunst); great-grandchildren, Tommy and Sophia; sister, Jan Fuller and several nieces and nephews. If desired, memorial contributions may be in Beverly's name to your local pet shelter. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now