Beverly A. Carroll In Loving Memory Beverly A. Carroll passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1933 in Akron, Ohio, where she lived for all her life. She worked for over 40 years at Ohio Edison. Beverly will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Survivors include her son, Kevin Carroll and his wife, Terri; grandchildren, Jessica Poggi (Scott) and Corey Carroll (Rene Dunst); great-grandchildren, Tommy and Sophia; sister, Jan Fuller and several nieces and nephews. If desired, memorial contributions may be in Beverly's name to your local pet shelter. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019