|
|
Beverly A. Elekes, age 67, passed away on December 15, 2019. She had a strong faith in God, enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her dog, Tia. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Elekes; brother, Bobby Elekes; she is survived by daughter, Holly (Nick) Gressman; son, David Elekes (Tiffany Smith); grandchildren, Christian and Kailyn Gressman and Grace Elekes; aunts, Jodie Brookes and June Fagan. Memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44304, where friends may call from 4 p.m. until service time. Private interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019