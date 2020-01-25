Home

Beverly A. Green


1936 - 2020
Beverly A. Green Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Beverly A. Green, 83, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Beverly was born Monday, March 30, 1936 in Ravenna, OH, lived in Tallmadge for 35 years until moving to Rittman in 2005. She was a Tupperware franchise co-owner with her husband Vic of Green Lite Distributors for 29 years, financial advisor with Primerica for 22 years and a member of First Congregational Church of Tallmadge for 42 years. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Adelbert and Wally (Feiler) Parks; husband, Vernon Green; and brother, Richard Parks. She is survived by her daughters, Celeste (Steve) Klopfenstein and Crystal Green; grandchildren, Stephen (Alexis), Christopher K. (Sarah), Brandon (Sara) Klopfenstein; great-grandchilden, Averie, Brady, Kennedy, Liam and Colton; sister, Bonnie (Jack) Paynter; nieces and nephews, Tom, Tim, Brian, Tammy and Wendy. Funeral Service will be Monday, 3:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HMC Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256 or Stewart's Caring Place, 2955 W. Market St. Suite R, Akron, OH 44333. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Beverly's tribute wall, offer condolences and share your memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
