Beverly A. Snider Beverly Snider, age 84, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on August 20, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio, Beverly graduated from Timken High School and lived in Hartville for 55 years. She was employed as T.O.P.S coordinator for 32 years. Bev had a personal relationship with her Heavenly Father. She said she wasn't afraid of leaving, she just didn't want to leave her family. Beverly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. Her whole life she left a trail of encouragement and compassion for others. Beverly will be deeply missed by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Wray V. Snider; father, Lawrence (Olive) Gipe; mother, Avenell (Ben) Hershberger; brother, Richard Gipe; sister, Rae Marie (Don) Wise; grandson, Rueben Wray Nichols, Beverly is survived by her daughters, Debby (Jim) Nichols and Denise (Steve) McCutcheon; grandchildren, Jim (Chris) Nichols, Corine (Trent) Britton, Steve (Taylor) McCutcheon, Josh (Janelle) McCutcheon and Elli Aliyah McCutcheon; great-grandchildren, Sabrina Irwin, Logan Froelich, Cohen and Kellett McCutcheon, Cameron, Reid, Brielle and Kaiya McCutcheon; great-great-grandchildren, Serenity Irwin and Raelynn McNutt; and brother, Pat (Genna) Patterson. Friends and family will be received Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Private services and burial will take place for the family. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019