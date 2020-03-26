Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Beverly A. Stickler


1948 - 2020
) Beverly Ann (Pierce) Stickler, 71 years old, went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, after her valiant fight with a long-term illness. Beverly was born on November 26, 1948 in Akron, Ohio to Wilbur and Anna Mae Pierce. Her spirit is carried on by her surviving children, Christopher (Robert), Edward, Donald (Jessica), Joann, Roberta (Edward), her family and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten. Her special babies that she loved dearly, Niquelia, Anthony, Malaki, Hanna, MaKayla and Bryant. She was preceded in death with her parents, Wilbur and Anna Mae, sister, Joann, brothers, Wilbur Jr., Ronnie, and Dale, her son, Richard, her sister and brother in law, Charlotte and Rich, and is reunited with her husband, LeRoy. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., with Fr. Michael B. Smith officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to service time. Cremation to follow. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic we ask that if you are feeling sick to please send your condolences through our website and avoid coming to the funeral home. Due to the recent pandemic, a Memorial mass and dinner will be held at a later date. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blue-McMahon family. Messages and memories of Beverly can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
