Beverly Ann Smith
1939 - 2020
Beverly Ann Smith, 80, of Barberton, passed away Monday, June 29th, 2020. Beverly was born August 25th, 1939 in Akron. Beverly enjoyed spending her time with family, as well as knitting, reading, being outdoors, and watching wrestling. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Smith, as well as her mother and father. Beverly is survived by daughters, Lori (Tim) Pullen, Vicki (Tim) Tomor; son, Jerry Smith; grandchildren, Belinda Holloway, Carly (Jimmy) Smith, Dawn (Sean) Castellano, Chris Smith; great-grandchildren, Brittanie (Noah), Dez (Emily), Colby, Gregory, Tristan, Deegan, Brayden, Ryker; and great great granddaughter, Alice. Beverly will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. There will not be a service at this time.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 23, 2020
To Beverly's family. I was so sorry to read of your moms death. I always loved seeing her. The Hollow is so different now. I have great childhood memories. I last saw your mom and Pat at Aunt Edith's wake.. I really am sorry to read she is gone. You are going to miss her. Sincerely Doug
Douglas Blanar
Neighbor
