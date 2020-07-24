Beverly Ann Smith, 80, of Barberton, passed away Monday, June 29th, 2020. Beverly was born August 25th, 1939 in Akron. Beverly enjoyed spending her time with family, as well as knitting, reading, being outdoors, and watching wrestling. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Smith, as well as her mother and father. Beverly is survived by daughters, Lori (Tim) Pullen, Vicki (Tim) Tomor; son, Jerry Smith; grandchildren, Belinda Holloway, Carly (Jimmy) Smith, Dawn (Sean) Castellano, Chris Smith; great-grandchildren, Brittanie (Noah), Dez (Emily), Colby, Gregory, Tristan, Deegan, Brayden, Ryker; and great great granddaughter, Alice. Beverly will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. There will not be a service at this time.







