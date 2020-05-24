) TOGETHER AGAIN Beverly Stokes, 70, passed away unexpectedly, on May 20, 2020. Born in Akron on September 3, 1949, to the late Marvin and Rose Boone, Beverly was a graduate of Firestone High School. She worked at the Merriman Valley FirstMerit for over 35 years, retiring in 2006. Before her health declined, Beverly was an active member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the choir. Beverly was a beach lover and enjoyed shelling on Sanibel Island. In addition to her parents; Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Bill. She is survived by her son, Billy and his fiancee Angela Redd; granddaughter, Rainey, Andrew, and Maria; brother, Marvin (Gail) Boone; nephew, Steven (Brittany) Boone and niece, Sandra (Nate) Cooper; great-nephews, Jackson, Theo, and Walter; as well as many other relatives of the Stokes family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a Parastas will take place at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Strict social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Akron. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)