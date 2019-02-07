Beverly E. Kostich



Beverly E. Kostich, 79, passed away February 4, 2019. She was born in Reno, Nev. to the late Keith and Jeri (Adams) Swan and was a lifelong Akron area resident. She was a 1957 Central High School graduate and was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple.



Beverly was an accomplished author with over 30 books published during her career, including The Vinegar Book, Sound the Ram's Horn and the children's book Stepping Into the Bible. She also loved traveling all around the world, from China to the Galapagos Islands. But more than anything, her grandchildren were the pride and loves of her life.



She is survived by her husband, Gus Jr.; children, Jeffrey (Marjorie), Mark (Lisa), Teresa and Tim (Michelle); grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr. (Esther), Maverick (Hannah), Linden, Alexandria (David), Taylor (Nathan), Renee and Tabitha; great-grandson, Callum; siblings, Rosanne (Al, deceased) and Bob (Kathy); and many other loving relatives and friends.



Calling hours will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Ed Holland officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.