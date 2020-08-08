Beverly Fincher, a life-long resident of Akron, went home to be with her heavenly father on August 4, 2020 after a short but well fought battle against a rare heart condition. Beverly was born to Edward and Very Leyh, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1969. Beverly went on soon after graduation to work at Summa Hospital, where she retired from in December 2016 with 47 years of service. She loved her Lord and Savior, reading books, going camping, and whatever other adventure Shaun and Dawn took her on. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church where she had many memories with a wonderful group of friends. My mom was an amazing mom who loved unconditionally and would do anything for anyone. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Fincher. Beverly is survived by her loving daughter, Dawn (Shaun) Meehan and step-daughter, Kelle (Larry) Del Toro; her brother, Paul (Pat) Leyh; her grandson, Shane (Savannah) Meehan and granddaughter, Meagan Meehan; great granddaughter, Sophia; and her lifelong friend, Wanda. We would like to thank the nurses and aides, especially Renee and Ashley, who helped us take care of her at home during her last few months. A special thank you to all those who cooked a meal, stayed with her so that Shaun and I could continue to work before the stay at home order, and prayed for us. The family will receive friends MONDAY, August 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY at 11:00 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 2650 Cory Avenue, Akron. John Tsironis and Jeremy Klein will officiate. Burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery, Akron.