) Grexa BARBERTON -- Beverly Hermine (Molnar) Grexa, 87, was peacefully called to her Heavenly home on January 27, 2020. Beverly was born in Joliet, IL to Paul and Helen (Hurschik) Molnar. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirlee Olga Brower and her brother, Dr. Kenneth Paul Molnar. Beverly had a deep and lifelong love of music. After completing High School in Joliet, she attended The Joliet Conservatory of Music where she graduated in 1949. Beverly was married to The Reverend Paul Grexa for 64 years until his passing in September of 2017. Together, they raised their family and faithfully served St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Norton for 34 years where Bev served as organist and choir director and where she was currently a member. This church and its members were very dear to "Mrs. Grexa". Bev is survived by her daughter, Paulette (Andy) Babchak of Oviedo, FL; son, Paul (Dotty) Grexa of Barberton; grandchildren, Sarah, Philip and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Addison and Alivia. She also looked forward to her Saturday morning visits from her grand-dog, Matt. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Molnar and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family would like to thank Rev. Curtis Stephens for his faithful visits and the staff of Pleasant Pointe. Beverly's funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5451 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton. Rev. Curtis Stephens and Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Private burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to the Service at the church. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330) 825-8700 "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear." Psalm 46:1-2
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020