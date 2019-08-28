|
|
Beverly J. Hudak Beverly J. Hudak, 81, went to heaven July 23, 2019 at Akron General after a long battle with a rare disorder due to complications following major invasive surgery 2 years prior. With over a dozen hospital admissions since Jan., and the complex and diverse daily routine of treatment and care, she surprised all with her ability to bounce back and carry on. She was born July 21, 1938 in Akron. She had a very caring nature and people of all walks of life were able to bond easily with her. Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Robby; husband, Robert; and her grandparents who raised her since early childhood. She is survived by her sons, Craig and Todd; daughter, Susan; and many brothers, nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Wed. Aug. 28 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 999 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township, Ohio 44319. Memorial donations can be made at the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019