) Beverly J. Humphreys, 72, went Home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019 with family by her side. Bev was born in Akron to Larry and Lillian (Donner) Null. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed music, reading and spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl, Sr., she will be sadly missed by sons, Carl, Jr. (Linda), Jerry (Rachelle), Craig (Lori); grandchildren, Jessica, Carl III, Jacob, Susan, Justin, Carlie, Alyson, and Caleb; close friends Patty and Jay; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The visitation will take place Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will be Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 3, 2020