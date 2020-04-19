Home

Beverly J. Roop Obituary
TOGETHER FOREVER Beverly J. Roop "Nana", age 80, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. Born in Akron, and Beverly was a life resident. She retired after 35 years in housekeeping. Beverly was a member of I.R.B.F. and Gar Enterprises. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, collecting ducks and roosters, crossword puzzles, crocheting, reading, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Roop; father, Mearl Evanitcka; mother, Bernadine Evanitcka; and brother, David Evanitcka. She is survived by her son, Rick Roop; daughter, Linda Johnson; grandchildren, Heather (Marc) Mehling, and Adam Pinczes; great-grandchildren, Riley and Skyler; brother, Carl Evanitcka; and sisters, Margret (Jim) Faulhaber, and Nancy Brugmann. Private services will be held for Beverly's family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
