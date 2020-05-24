Beverly Jean Oaks, 80, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1940 to Albert and Geneva Phillips. Beverly was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Beverly was blessed with many talents. She loved to cook, bake, garden, and paint ceramics. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; son, James Oaks; daughter, Sharon Nunley; great-grandson, Chase Anderson; brothers, James and Warren Phillips. She will be dearly missed by her son, Richard (Jayelen) Oaks; daughter-in-law, Darlene Oaks; brother, Glen (Rose) Phillips; sister, Cheryl (Keith) Wigal; grandchildren, Angela Anderson, Tonia Johnson, Nichol Wick, Melissa (Joe) Reagan and Alysha (Doug) Moore. She also leaves 9 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Due to current social gathering restrictions, services for Beverly will be private and she will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.