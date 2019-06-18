Beverly "Bev" Jean Zook (Sasko)



Beverly Jean Zook, "Bev", age 71, of Akron, Ohio, died on June 16, 2019 at Bath Manor.



She was born on May 29, 1948 in Akron, the daughter of the late Albert and Alma (nee Miller) Sasko.



Bev was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, cooking, and playing poker. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Survivors include her sons, Louis "Mickey" (Amanda) Zook III and Michael "Mike" (Peggy Hayman) Zook; her eight grandchildren; her sisters, Sharon Summers and Debbie (Steve) Havens; and many nieces, cousins, and friends.



Other than her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Mick" Zook, on May 28, 2018, they were united in marriage on April 1, 1974; her son, Matthew "Matt" Zook; and her dog, Peanut.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.



Memorial graveside services will take place, at a later date, at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 4500 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131.



