Beverly Joan (Lorenz) Schonover



Beverly Joan (Lorenz) Schonover, 79, passed away February 14, 2019.



She was born May 16, 1939 and graduated from Garfield High in 1957. She worked at Firestone, was a stay-at-home mom and retired from Hallmark. She was a past member of Concordia Lutheran Church and current member of First Baptist Downtown Jacksonville.



Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tofanelli and parents John and Helen Lorenz. She is survived by daughter, Brenda; sons, Bill (Sharon), Brian (Stephanie), and Brad (Tina); grandchildren, Will (Lee), Scott (Gretchen), Jeremy (Kristen), Jenna (Ryan), Karissa (Danny), Katlyn, Danielle (Daniel), Ainsley and Jakob; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kendall, Garrett, Austin, Jackson, Colton and Roland; sisters, Carol, Sandra and Sharon; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church in Akron on July 5th at 2 p.m. No flowers will be accepted (she said she would haunt you if you wasted your money). Donations can be made in her name to Concordia Lutheran Church or an Alzheimer's research foundation of your choice.