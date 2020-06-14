Beverly Joann Harkness passed away on June 10, 2020. A private service will be held for the family. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, a public visitation for friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Condolences may be sent to 1425 Hillcrest St., Akron, OH 44307. Please see the website for the full obituary and live stream of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.