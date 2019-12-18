Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Winland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly K. "Bev" Winland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly K. "Bev" Winland Obituary
Beverly K. "Bev" Winland, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019. Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Randy Vandemark officiating. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the . Please visit www.hopkinslawver.com to view full obituary notice. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -