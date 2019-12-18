|
Beverly K. "Bev" Winland, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019. Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Randy Vandemark officiating. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the . Please visit www.hopkinslawver.com to view full obituary notice. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019