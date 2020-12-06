1/1
Beverly Mayfield
1929 - 2020
) Beverly Mayfield (nee Holderbaum), 90, died on November 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Akron on December 13, 1929 as the oldest of twin girls Mom soon earned the nickname "Spitfire" as the more vocal and aggressive of the twins. Typical of many in her generation that grew up during The Depression and came of age during World War II she married and poured herself into family life. She was a wonderful seamstress, gardener and cook. A "Doer" by natural inclination she delighted in setting a fine table and making a great meal. Besides working full-time at Plastic Film Corp. with her twin sister and later part-time at Kent State she volunteered at many organizations over the years: Girl Scout Leader, Children's Hospital, Civic Theater Women's Guild to name a few. She attended Goodyear Heights Methodist Church and the later Tallmadge First Congregational Church. Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Raymond Holderbaum; husband, Harold; daughter, Laura Young; sister, Beryl Holderbaum; brother, Roland Holderbaum; grandsons, Greg Young and Indra Derrig; great-granddaughter, Lily Derrig. She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Derrig (Don); son, Larry Mayfield; sister, Barbara Ballard (Chuck); grandchildren: Scott Young, Lisa Rainey (Tom), Aaron Derrig, Collin Derrig and Lilly Derrig; great-grandchildren: Grace Young, Kate Young, Sierra Rainey, Breck Rainey, Christopher Derrig, Tristan Derrig and Caden Derrig, and many nephews, nieces and friends. Special thanks to Mom's caregivers at Danbury Woods Memory Care and Bella Care Hospice nurses Stephanie, Eileen and Casey and aide Jackie. A private memorial service was held at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. There will be a celebration of Mom's life at a later date when the pandemic is over. If you wish to make a memorial please give to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank or the charity of your choice.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
