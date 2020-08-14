1/1
Beverly Rae Hershberger
1949 - 2020
) Beverly Rae Hershberger, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Born June 23,1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late William and Hazel Abel, Beverly was a very loving and caring mother, sister, daughter and grandmother and loved by many. Preceded in death by son, Denny Parsons, she is survived by children: Kim Bettio (Bill), Russ Reed; grandchildren: Jessica, Jackie, Megan, Michael, Justin, Gabrielle, Hayley, Brandon and Heather; great-grandchildren: Tylar, Zachery, Robby, Roxy, Dennyella, Hayley and Bryson; sisters: Lillian Abel (Leonard), Patricia Johnson (Ray) and brother, William Abel. Beverly will be privately laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon, OH. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
