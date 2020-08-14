) Beverly Rae Hershberger, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Born June 23,1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late William and Hazel Abel, Beverly was a very loving and caring mother, sister, daughter and grandmother and loved by many. Preceded in death by son, Denny Parsons, she is survived by children: Kim Bettio (Bill), Russ Reed; grandchildren: Jessica, Jackie, Megan, Michael, Justin, Gabrielle, Hayley, Brandon and Heather; great-grandchildren: Tylar, Zachery, Robby, Roxy, Dennyella, Hayley and Bryson; sisters: Lillian Abel (Leonard), Patricia Johnson (Ray) and brother, William Abel. Beverly will be privately laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon, OH. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
