) Beverly Rae (nee Hogle) Runion, age 84, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born on December 14, 1935 to the late John Hogle and Eleanor (nee Wagner) Crites and stepfather Max Crites. She loved playing poker with her family and friends. She enjoyed having her family around her for cookouts and family dinners. Beverly was a very giving person. She loved to go fishing with her husband Fred. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the late Mac McGuiness, Fred Runion, and dear sister of the late Richard Hogle. Survivors include children, Eddie Hahn, Sheila Sorci (Randy), Bonni Hahn, Jon Hahn, Vickie Novak (Kenny), Jackie Martin (Todd); sisters-in-law, Char Hogle and Sherry Runion; grandchildren, Joey Sorci, Shana Cappiello (Michael), Christopher Sorci, Raelyn Hahn, Bill Weber (Ashley) and Jeffrey Shelton; great-grandchildren, Kayla Cappiello, Lizzy Cappiello, Aly Weber, Ben Weber, Hannah Borque, and Kameron Shelton. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family wishes donations to be sent to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44310.