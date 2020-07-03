1/1
Beverly Rae Runion
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Beverly Rae (nee Hogle) Runion, age 84, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born on December 14, 1935 to the late John Hogle and Eleanor (nee Wagner) Crites and stepfather Max Crites. She loved playing poker with her family and friends. She enjoyed having her family around her for cookouts and family dinners. Beverly was a very giving person. She loved to go fishing with her husband Fred. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the late Mac McGuiness, Fred Runion, and dear sister of the late Richard Hogle. Survivors include children, Eddie Hahn, Sheila Sorci (Randy), Bonni Hahn, Jon Hahn, Vickie Novak (Kenny), Jackie Martin (Todd); sisters-in-law, Char Hogle and Sherry Runion; grandchildren, Joey Sorci, Shana Cappiello (Michael), Christopher Sorci, Raelyn Hahn, Bill Weber (Ashley) and Jeffrey Shelton; great-grandchildren, Kayla Cappiello, Lizzy Cappiello, Aly Weber, Ben Weber, Hannah Borque, and Kameron Shelton. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family wishes donations to be sent to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44310.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved