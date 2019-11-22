|
|
Beverly S. Johnson, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019. A lifelong resident of Akron, Beverly graduated from East High School in 1948. A devout woman of faith, she studied the scriptures regularly and was a lifetime member of Eastgate Alliance Church. She dedicated her life to serving God by loving her family and meeting all of their needs. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert; parents, G.O. and Mabel Hatfield; and sister, JoAnn Pruett, Beverly is survived by her children, Lori Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Jody Rafferty and Daniel Johnson; grandchildren, Suzanne Lutton, Matthew Johnson, Benjamin Rafferty, Cassandra Rafferty and Avery Johnson; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her church family. Friends and family will be received at Eastgate Alliance Church, 350 Hilbish Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral service will be held immediately after at the church with Rev. Harold R. Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. The family suggests memorials to the church. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019