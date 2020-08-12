1/1
Beverly S. Walker
1947 - 2020
Beverly S. Walker (Milhoan-Cooper) passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on October 1, 1947 to Dale and Alma Milhoan. Beverly enjoyed going to her grandkids sporting and school events. She enjoyed crocheting, decorating with all of her fake flowers, concerts at Lake Anna and her favorite word was "No"! Preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Alma and grandson, Larry, Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Bill Walker; brother, Delmar Milhoan; children, Kim Bartoe, Kevin (Vicky) Cooper and Keith Cooper; stepsons, Norm (Becky) and Billy; grandchildren, Brandon Bartoe, Austin (Aurora) Cooper, Kayla Cooper, Kloe Cooper and Gabby Cooper; great-grandchild, Brayden Knight; along with other family members and friends. Special thanks to mom's best friend, Toni for sitting with her on a daily basis. Thank you to all the Hospice nurses that took care of mom. Thank you to Barberton Hospital doctors and nurses on the oncology floor and the staff at the Mariott. A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Thursday, August 13th at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will hold a celebration of life dinner for mom at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summa Hospice or the American Cancer Society in her name.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
