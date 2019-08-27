|
Beverly Sanner MOGADORE -- Beverly Sanner, 74, passed away August 24, 2019. She lived most of her life in Akron. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Gertrude Sanner; she is survived by her sisters, Vickie (Dick) Kenna and Linda (Jim) Renick; nephews, Jim (Renee) Renick, Matthew (Amanda), Michael Thomas Kenna; and great-nieces and nephews. The family will be having private services. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019