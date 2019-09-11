Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Beverly Sue Kamany Obituary
Beverly Sue Mayes Kamany Beverly Sue Mayes Kamany, 64, of Akron, Ohio, passed away September 9, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio July 24, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma Brady Mayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mayes. Finding peace and love in the memories cherished are those who survive: daughter, Melissa Palmer and son-in-law, Jermaine Palmer of Akron; grandchildren, Hannah and Rocky; aunt, Helen Khabbaz; uncle, Alfred (Barb) Mayes; lifetime companion, friend, and former husband, Leo Kamany; many, many treasured friends; and her furry companion, Peanut. Beverly was a loving and caring daughter, mother, and grandmother. A very special person, she touched the hearts and lives of more people than she knew with a kind word, her smile, caring eyes, and courage; leaving footprints wherever she traveled. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Dan Haynes will officiate. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
