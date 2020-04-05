|
TOGETHER AGAIN Beverly Tolson, 82, joined her husband in heaven on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after an extremely courageous battle with bladder cancer. Beverly was born August 14, 1937 to Horace and Flora (Erhard) Fugitt in Akron and had been an Akron area resident her entire life. She was a member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 57 years, Donald. She is survived by her children, Victoria (James) Boylen, Richard (Carol) Tolson and Cindy (Don) Cole; grandchildren, Serena (Neil) Hazelet, Logan Tolson, Michael Bartel, Shaun Bartel, Hannah Boylen; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Alexander and Isaac Hazelet. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Beverly enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping and boating. Beverly will be remembered most for her quick wit and ability to make people laugh. She spent her life as a caregiver for the elderly and took pride in bringing them joy and comfort. The family extends a special thank you to Bath Manor Special Care Centre, Pebble Creek Care Center, and Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their love and care during her brief illness. A celebration of Beverly's life will take place at Anthony Funeral Home to be announced at a later time. Pastor Anthony Demarco officiating. We will see you again one day mom and dad. Until then we love you and already miss you both, xo.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020