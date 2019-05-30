|
|
Beverly V. Barnes (Dailey)
Beverly V. Barnes, age 98, died May 9, 2019 in Norwalk, Ohio. Born August 3, 1920 in Akron to Rollie and Gertrude (nee Minor) Dailey. Bev grew up in the Akron area and graduated from Springfield High School.
She is survived by her sons, Richard, Roger and Rodney Barnes; daughter, Rita (Bob) VonKamp; brother, Jerry Dailey and sister-in-law, Ruth Coull Dailey; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and two stepgreat- grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband, Willard "Stub" Barnes; brothers, Richard, William and Alfred Dailey; sister,
Garnet Seigfred; and grandson, Corey M. Barnes.
A memorial service will be held at Hartland Center Community Church, June 1st at 11.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019