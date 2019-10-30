|
HOUSTON, TX -- Bill H. McHan, age 85, passed away on October 23, 2019. Born on February 16, 1934 in Cullman, AL. to the late Oscar and Bertha (Jacobs) McHan, Bill grew up in Barberton and then moved to Springfield, Twp. in 1966 where he lived until three years ago when he moved to Houston. Retiring from Miller and Gould, he was a salesman for various companies in the beauty supply industry for many years, and attended the Second Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Lewis-Bloom; son, Barry McHan; siblings, Eloise White, Francis Morene Mapes, Jeanne Ferrell, Rheba Adamich, Lloyd McHan; son-in-law, Mark Camperchioli he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol; daughter, Miki Camperchioli of Houston; grandchildren, Ryan Camperchioli, Alli (Jason) Durst; great granddaughter, Stella Rose Durst, son-in-law, Richard Bloom. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH with Pastor Gay Santoro officiating. Inurnment will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research at www.mdanderson.org. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019