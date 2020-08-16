Bill J. Johnson, 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born on July 29, 1930, he was raised in the small town of Swords Creek, VA and moved to Mansfield in 1950. He returned to Ohio after serving two years in the Army during the Korean War and moved to Akron in 1958. He was a member of the Teamsters union and worked 28 years in the trucking industry. After retiring, he spent countless hours doing volunteer work at VFW Post #3383 and the military veterans honor guard. He also volunteered at the annual Firestone NEC Golf Tournament and at the Akron Aeros stadium. He loved sports and was a huge fan of the Indians, Browns, and Buckeyes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Bertha Johnson; wife, Marilyn; son, Rex; brother, Ralph; and sisters, Helen, Ruth, Thelma, Sue, Margaret, and Maggie Ellen. He is survived by his son, Rick (Carol) of Wadsworth; daughter, Cathy (Dan) Bralek of Uniontown; daughter-in-law, Joanne Johnson of Medina; his grandchildren, Brittany Shamblin, Lee, Jenna, and Jodi Johnson; and great granddaughter, Rylee Shamblin; brother, Sam; and sisters, Jan, Alice Jean, and Nancye. Bill was blessed to have a loving extended family and many friends. He will be missed by all. Friends and family are welcome to attend an outdoor memorial service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Rittman, OH. Please arrive at least 10-15 minutes prior to this time to form the funeral procession. Masks and social distancing recommendations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
(www.michaeljfox.org
) to help fund research for the treatment and cure of Parkinson's disease. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Barberton and Brookdale Hospice for the loving, compassionate care they provided. Condolences and special memories can be shared online with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
(Heritage Cremation Society, 330.564.1213)