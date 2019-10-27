|
|
HUDSON -- Bill (William) J. Mottice, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family October 21, 2019. Bill was a mentor to many, coach, teacher and an awesome Papa. Born in Akron, Bill was a resident of Portage Lakes, Stow and Hudson. Bill was a respected teacher and retired from the Stow-Munroe Falls schools in 1997. He especially enjoyed coaching Stow boys and girls basketball. Bill sends regards to Wyoga Lake Men's Basketball Association and all friends therein. Swish. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Gladys (Pender) Mottice. Bill is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Donald (Melani) and William (Melissa) Mottice; step-children, Gregory (Heather) Bukosky and Melissa (Kash) Boodjeh; grandchildren, Jordyn, Kerry, Aaron and Quinten; great-grand daughter Malia; sister, Michele Wollanzier; and beloved German shepherd, Branja. Celebration of Bill's life has taken place. Please make donations to a charity in his honor. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019