On Saturday, September 26, Bill Rose "flew away," and left this earth. While his family is deeply saddened by his loss, we would like to share the pieces of Bill's spirit that we will carry always: Bill was a great father. He cherished his two biological sons, Nick and Seth, but acquired many others throughout his life whom he loved as well. Bill was a fantastic husband and partner. He comprised one half of what he and his wife Karen called "Team TBill" While Bill and Karen worked well as individuals, they were always best as a partnership. Bill was a devoted son to his mother, Rosie and a loving brother to his sister, Wanda. He was adored by all of his extended family, especially his nieces, their families, and his sister and brother-in-law. Bill was exceptionally kind and generous. He was a man who would literally give you the shirt off his back, then apologize to you if it didn't fit. Bill was an outstanding friend. He made friends with anyone, anywhere, no matter the situation. From his childhood with the Tudor street gang through his adulthood, Bill continued to make friends across the globe the rest of his life. Bill was intelligent and hard working. He was a world-renowned engineer in his industry who valued his work relationships and friends. Bill was fun-loving. He worked hard, but he played hard too. He loved spending every possible moment with the people he loved. He enjoyed good food, cheap beer, and dry red wine, often all at the same time. He delighted and despaired in watching his beloved Cleveland Browns. He loved music, mostly 80's hair metal, blues guitar, or any band his son happened to be working for. He enjoyed working backstage for the Wolf Creek Players, and travelling anywhere with his family. Bill Rose inspired so many to be the best versions of themselves. He demonstrated kindness, compassion, strength, patience, and determination. If there were one phrase that captured Bill's legacy, it would be: Do good, be kind. In other words, be like Bill Rose. While we can't have the in person memorial he deserves due to Covid, his family will be hosting a virtual toast to Bill on October 24 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. He would appreciate that. If you have a toast, a memory, a life lesson, or a story to contribute, we would be so happy if you could share it with us in a video, written message, audio recording, or picture. We will compile these into a video and raise a glass for Bill together. If you choose to send an audio or video recording, please try to limit them to 20-30 seconds, and send all messages by October 15 to toastforbillrose@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the Rose family asks that you consider making a donation to the Wolf Creek Players Bill Rose Memorial Scholarship fund. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1097, Norton, OH 44203. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







