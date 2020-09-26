1/1
Bill W. Bishop
1947 - 2020
Bill W. Bishop, 73, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born to parents Elvin and Ruby Bishop on March 7, 1947 in McMinnville, Tennessee. Bill was blessed with his beloved wife of 48 years, Carol. He also leaves behind their two children, William Bishop of Akron, and Karen Crissman of Kent, who with her husband Justin, gifted Bill with four lovely granddaughters: Hannah, Emily, Kaitlyn and Natalee. Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and later remained in the Army Reserve. He worked for the Akron Board of Education for 28 years, both as a mathematics teacher and a machine shop teacher. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, but most importantly, he was a family man, loving nothing more than playing with his granddaughters. Bill will always be with us. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p. m. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.newcomerakron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
