Billie D. Nestor, 47, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019 at home. Billie was born on June 30, 1972 and was a lifelong resident of the Akron area. He enjoyed fishing and working in the landscaping industry. He is survived by his children, Jeffery (Kellie) Nestor of Niles and Justin Nestor of Akron; girlfriend, Pete Walkley of Akron; former spouse, Diane Nestor of Akron; grandchildren, nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Jennings and brother, Jason Nestor. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019