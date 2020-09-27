1/1
Billie R. Coile
1934 - 2020
Billie was born in Akron on February 10, 1934, to William and Thelma Elsholz. After graduating from West High School, she began her career at Ohio Bell. When employees went on strike, she enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Europe, California, and North Carolina. She returned to Akron and continued her career with Ohio Bell from where she proudly retired after more than 30 years of service. Billie was a friend to animals and beloved by her Highland Square neighbors where she lived for 55 years. She was proud of her hometown and enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood, Akron's past, her time in the army, her pets, and her years at "The Bell." Billie was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Meech; father, William Elsholz; grandparents, Charles and Zillah Lonsbury; and aunt, Vera Lonsbury. She is survived by special friends and neighbors, Dorothy (Marilyn) Starrmann, Marge Lasher, Peggy Minor, Kelly Masarik, Michael Olah, Thea Ledendecker, Eric Wasserman, and Judy and Jeff James. No services are planned. Billie will be interred at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 27, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
