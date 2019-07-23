Billie Rainieri



Billie Joy Rainieri, "the joy of her family", went home to the Lord July 18, 2019. She was born February 13, 1933 in Alabama but resided in Hartville most of her life. After graduating from Hartville High School in 1951, she worked at the Navy office in Washington D.C., Monarch Rubber, Ramsburg Insurance and retired from Snyder, Van Nostran, Young Insurance.



She was an amazing cook and baker who loved cooking for her family and having them over every Sunday and on holidays. Billie was always active and enjoyed working in the house, yard and caring for her pets. She never missed her children's or grandchildren's activities and was our #1 babysitter.



Preceded in death by her parents, Annie Bateman and Homer McBrayer; and brother, Homer McBrayer Jr. Survived by her children, John Rainieri Jr. and Melinda Rainieri Haynes; brother, James (Carol) Bateman; grandchildren, Marisa Rainieri, Jesse (Nate) Greczanik, JoAnna Haynes, John Haynes and Jacob Rainieri; former husband, John Rainieri Sr.; cousins, Hershel (Fran) Barefield.



Gathering for friends and family will be held Wednesday, July 24, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd. in Green followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life luncheon will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. in the church Parish Life Center. Burial at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019