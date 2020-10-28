Billy Dean Carr, 65, passed away October 26, 2020. Billy was born in Akron, Ohio July 12, 1955 to Bill and Joyce Carr. Billy enjoyed taking pictures of the outdoors and of his granddaughters. He loved his kids and granddaughters unconditionally. Billy leaves behind his father, Bill Carr; daughter, Billie Rae (Josh) Robinson; son, Brandon Carr; granddaughters, Savannah Blaz and Ava Carr; sister, Diana (David) Beatty; aunts, Sandy Carr, Pat Dean, Kay, Jenny (Bill) Osborne, and Cathy First; and uncle, John Hatfield (Ida).