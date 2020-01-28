|
|
Billy Gene Robinson, 80, passed away January 25, 2020 surrounded by family. Billy was born on May 11, 1939, in Greasy Creek, Kentucky. He lived most of his life in Akron where he worked as a welder. Billy had a heart of giving and had a way of making any guest feel like family. Billy enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and of course, horses. He loved mowing his lawn and never turned down a road trip to get ice cream. He was preceded in death by parents, Eula Mae Adkins and Zollie Robinson; wife of 51 years, Linda; brother, Gary Keene. Billy leaves behind, his children, David Sr. and Debbie (Jeff) Hedrick; grandchildren, Constance (Jimmy), Aristia (Jaret), David Jr., Brooke (Brandon), McKenzie and Logan; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Arianna and Amelia; siblings, Chet (Paula) Rowe, and Linda Branham; family friend, Darlene Hitchings; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. TONIGHT at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Pastor Matthew Stull will officiate. Interment, Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020