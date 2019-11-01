|
|
Billy Joe Etheridge, age 83, passed away October 30, 2019. He was a long distance truck driver, driving a tractor trailer for over 60 years and millions of miles. Billy always had a trucking story or joke. He proudly served with the U.S. Army for 2 years and was invited back for another year. He was recently recognized for his service which was an honor. Billy was a fun-loving, caring man, who never met a stranger, and could keep you laughing for hours. He had the ability to go into a store and strike up a conversation with anyone. By the time he would be done checking-out, he would know the cashier's name, children's names and ages, and where they lived. When he would return later, they'd be happy to see him and greet him with a smile. He was a devoted, husband, father, step-father and grandfather. Linda, his wife, could not have asked for a better step-father for her children. He loved his boys and wanted the best for all of his children and family. When it came to the grandchildren, in Billy's eyes, they could do no wrong. He enjoyed spoiling and spending time with them, attending their many sporting events. Billy will be deeply missed by his wife of 26 years, Linda; sons, Rick (Michelle) and Gregg; step-children, Claudette (Todd) and Jon (Stephanie); grandchildren, Geoffrey, Jimmy, Jacob, Tiffany, Lyle, Myles, and Anthony. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Summa Hospice; especially, Casey, Mallory, Yvonne, and Jessica. Billy enjoyed you all and we appreciate your care and support. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., TODAY, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019