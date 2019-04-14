|
Billy Lee Davis
Billy Lee Davis, age 56, of Bath Township, Ohio, passed away on April 9, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1962 in Hamilin, West Virgina to Lacy Kilgorn and Mary Frances (nee Porter) Davis.
Billy was a master mechanic. He could fix anything. Enjoyed: fishing, bass tournaments, loved Halloween, setting up Christmas lights, old horror movies and making wise cracks.
He will be dearly missed by his loving daughters, Lorea and Brittany; sisters, Debbie Davis, Tammy (John) Marcsik, Amy (Eric) Barr; sister-in-law, Rose Davis (nee Jacob); nieces and nephews, Larry Jr. (Cindy) Kincaid, Thomas Kallis, Jerrod Kallis, Cory Kallis, Ricky Jr. (Danielle) Davis, Amanda (Mark) Belknap, Donald (Anna) Wills, Gregory Wills, Joseph Gills, Richard Barr, Ethan Barr, Caitlyn Barr; grandchildren, Mya Davis and Gideon Morgan; eight great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra (nee Hanscom) Davis; father, Lacy; mother, Mary; sister, Jenny Kincaid; brother-in-law, Larry Kincaid; sister, Cathy Kallis; Brother, Ricky Davis.
In lieu of flowers the family requests plants in Billy's memory.
Friends may join the family for visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the Funeral Service immediately following at 12 p.m., at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Burial at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019