Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Nep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Nep


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Nep Obituary
Billy Nep, 73, of Wadsworth, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Akron City Hospital Summa Health. Billy was born February 3, 1947 in Pikeville, KY to Louis and Jocie Hill Nep. He married Darlene Malboeuf on December 6, 1986. Billy worked at Midwest Rubber. He was a member of The Praise Chapel Assembly of God in Akron. Billy enjoyed fishing, golfing and the Pro Football Hall of Fame week. Billy will be deeply missed by his wife of 33 years; children, Kia White, Rick (Becky) Smith, Harry (Chris) Smith, Catherine (Fred) Long, Christine (Brian) Odum, and Joe (Beth) Malboeuf; 14 grandchildren; brother, John (Pat) Nep; sister, Lilly (Robert) Jaggers; nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -