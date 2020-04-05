|
|
Billy Nep, 73, of Wadsworth, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Akron City Hospital Summa Health. Billy was born February 3, 1947 in Pikeville, KY to Louis and Jocie Hill Nep. He married Darlene Malboeuf on December 6, 1986. Billy worked at Midwest Rubber. He was a member of The Praise Chapel Assembly of God in Akron. Billy enjoyed fishing, golfing and the Pro Football Hall of Fame week. Billy will be deeply missed by his wife of 33 years; children, Kia White, Rick (Becky) Smith, Harry (Chris) Smith, Catherine (Fred) Long, Christine (Brian) Odum, and Joe (Beth) Malboeuf; 14 grandchildren; brother, John (Pat) Nep; sister, Lilly (Robert) Jaggers; nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020