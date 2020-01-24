|
|
Billy Ray Buchanan, 27, of Green, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born in Barberton, Ohio on March 24, 1992 and was a Barberton High School graduate, Class 2011. He went to college in Florida to become a Medical Assistant. He enjoyed the time he spent with his niece and nephews as well as time with family and friends. Billy Ray battled with a heroin addiction for many years. In the end, his addiction ended his life much too soon. He successfully completed drug rehab several times, but the craving that comes from true addiction was more than he could overcome. If there is someone in your life battling addiction reach out to them. So many lives are lost every day. The stigma of embarrassment and denial must be overcome. To all children, this is a simple reminder that there are people who love you, with everything they have and no matter what you do. Don't be too afraid or ashamed to ask for help. To all parents, pay attention to your children and the world that revolves around them. Even when the surface is calm, the water may be turbulent just beneath. Billy Ray's struggle has ended, and he is finally at peace. He is survived by his parents, Billy and Kathy Buchanan; sister, Amy (Phil) Bednar; one niece, two nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other close family and friends. Billy Ray's funeral service will be Saturday, January 25th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. His family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations shall be made to Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020