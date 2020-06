Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Ray Edwards passed away June 18, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at home. Arrangements and condolences may be sent to Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las, Vegas. Visitation is from 4 to 7., services are on July 2, at 11 a.m.







