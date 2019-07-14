|
|
Billy Sunday Lunsford, Sr.
In loving memory of Billy Sunday Lunsford, Sr. November 16, 1947 thru June 24, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Billy was an outstanding man and dad. He will be missed more than he will ever know.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Lunsford; and sons, Billy Sunday Lunsford Jr. and Billy Jack Lunsford; as well as ten brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters, Katherine Berish and Lisa Harris; son, Brian Lunsford; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; as well as many family and friends.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Any contributions to offset funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019