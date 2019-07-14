Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Lunsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Sunday Lunsford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Sunday Lunsford Obituary
Billy Sunday Lunsford, Sr.

In loving memory of Billy Sunday Lunsford, Sr. November 16, 1947 thru June 24, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Billy was an outstanding man and dad. He will be missed more than he will ever know.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Lunsford; and sons, Billy Sunday Lunsford Jr. and Billy Jack Lunsford; as well as ten brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters, Katherine Berish and Lisa Harris; son, Brian Lunsford; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; as well as many family and friends.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Any contributions to offset funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now